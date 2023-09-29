Man Utd forward Antony quizzed by police for five hours over assault allegations after returning to England

Manchester United forward Antony was reportedly quizzed by police for five hours after returning to England to face assault allegations.

The Brazil international stands accused by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin of having subjected her to a series of physical attacks and mental abuse.

Antony denies all of the allegations and has voluntarily handed himself over to police forces in South America and the United Kingdom. He returned to Manchester on Monday, having flown in from Sao Paulo.

Antony made contact with Greater Manchester Police, with The Sun reporting that he left his home in Hale Barns at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

His current partner, Rosilene Silva, was alongside him, with the 23-year-old seen leaving the police station in question at 9:30pm.

Cavallin has accused Antony of assaulting her on a number of occasions throughout their relationship – with the first attacks taking place in June 2022 while she was pregnant.

She claims to have been left with a head wound and sliced finger, while also releasing screenshots of abuse directed at her by Antony on WhatsApp. Two other women have made similar allegations against Antony.

He has been granted indefinite leave by Manchester United as the case continues, with the Premier League club giving him time to address matters away from the field.