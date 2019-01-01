Man Utd flop Alexis Sanchez completes Inter loan move

The Chile winger has scored just five times for the Red Devils since his move from Arsenal in 2018 and has now been allowed to join the Serie A side

winger Alexis Sanchez has completed a loan move to side .

The international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and departs after a miserable two-and-a-half-year spell at the club that has seen him score just three Premier League goals.

Much was expected of the former star after he completed a switch to United in the January transfer window in 2018 - a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction.

But injuries and a lack of form have curtailed his progress, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioning a loan exit as he puts faith in an attacking line that includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

There is also likely to be more opportunities for 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood in the 2019-20 campaign, while Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are also capable of playing in wide areas.

Solskjaer had previously suggested that Sanchez would be given the chance to come good this season although his pre-season was hampered by his late return following his involvement with Chile at Copa America.

And, having not made an appearance for the Red Devils in 2019-20, his move to Inter has now been confirmed after he arrived in Milan to undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Reports have suggested that United will have to pay a large percentage of Sanchez's wages, even while he's not playing for the club.

The Daily Telegraph claims that the Red Devils will have to shell out £175k per week, with Inter unwilling to pay the full amount of the player's reported £391k basic salary.

The Nerazzurri do not, however, have an option to buy Sanchez included as part of the agreement.

"Football, in the life of Alexis Sanchez, has always represented everything: full joy and happiness has always connected him to having a ball at his feet," Inter's statement read.

"Now he will roll it wearing our colours: to him the good luck of the whole Nerazzurri family."

Article continues below

The 30-year-old joins Romelu Lukaku at San Siro, with the former United striker having completed an €80 million (£74m/$90m) switch to the Serie A side earlier in the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Lukaku scored on his competitive debut for the club - a 4-0 thumping of Lecce in their Serie A opener.

It would appear unlikely that Sanchez is ready to make his bow in Sunday's clash with , however, given he will have had limited time to meet and train with his new team-mates.