Manchester United fined £20,000 for players' furious reaction to referee decision in Brighton win

Manchester United have been handed a £20,000 ($30,000) fine by the FA for their players' furious reaction to a refereeing decision in their recent clash with Brighton.

Several players surrounded referee Peter Bankes, demanding Lewis Dunk be shown a red card during the second half of Man Utd's 2-0 win with the Brighton defender ultimately sent off after a VAR check.

However, the Man Utd players' reaction, which saw Bruno Fernandes issued a yellow card, earned the club a fine with the FA confirming the team has accepted the penalty.

Article continues below

What was said?

“Manchester United has been fined £20,000 for a breach that took place at its Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion," the FA said in a statement.

“Manchester United admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute and accepted the standard penalty.”

Further reading