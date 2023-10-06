'We want Glazers out' - Man Utd fans stage sit-in protest over club's ownership after 2-2 draw in WSL clash with Arsenal

Manchester United fans staged a sit-in protest against the Glazers' ownership following the women's team's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the WSL.

Utd women draw 2-2 with Arsenal

Fans stayed in stadium for protest

Glazers reportedly no longer looking to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Women's Super League match, a group of fans at the Leigh Sports Village (LSV) Stadium remained in place in the safe standing section of the ground, raising flags and banners protesting against the club's ownership. The biggest banner read simply "Glazers Out", while others made different criticisms, with one writing "Invest in Man Utd Women".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last month, it was reported that the Glazers had taken the club off the market as they hold out for a £10 billion sale, an action that may dampen the interest of the high-profile bidders like the Qatari Sheikh Jassim. In response, the 1958 fan group have urged supporters to not engage in any dialogue with the owners for the foreseeable future, writing "Dialogue with the club and owners does not work." A fans' forum is scheduled for October 10, and it's likely to be a fiery one.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE GLAZERS? This is just the latest of numerous protests against the Glazers, as United fans attempt to force their unpopular owners out of the club. However, the American family don't look like they're going to budge any time soon, so expect much more discontent in the coming weeks and months.