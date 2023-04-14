Blow for Man Utd: Erik ten Hag reveals Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane & Marcus Rashford could ALL miss Sevilla return leg

Erik ten Hag has revealed Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane & Marcus Rashford could miss the return leg against Sevilla with injuries.

Man Utd held 2-2 by Sevilla

Could be without several players in return leg

Ten Hag can't confirm nature of Martinez's injury

WHAT HAPPENED? An incredible evening at Old Trafford turned to ashes with Manchester United blowing a 2-0 lead in the final 10 minutes against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening.

Things got worse for the Red Devils as their two first-choice centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, have suffered serious injuries which make them a doubt for the return leg in Andalusia next Thursday.

While Varane was taken off after the first half, Martinez had to be helped off the pitch after the Argentina international went to ground with no players around him. Although Ten Hag could not confirm the nature of their injuries he did not seem too concerned and insisted that he has quality replacements in his squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When Licha Martinez drops out with no opponent involved, it doesn't look that great. I cannot tell what it is but it is not achilles. No that is not the area. Rapha [Varane] was injured. We have very good replacements [for Licha] with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, so we have players who can replace them. But of course, it is a miss," he told BT Sport after the match.

"I think he [Martínez] will not play on Sunday. It looks like that but I can’t say what is the diagnosis and I prefer to wait and then we are clear and we know exactly what it is. I have spoken with him [Martínez], he is okay, he is calm. Of course and we compete in three competitions and then you need a squad. So if Licha Martínez, Rapha Varane are not available on Sunday then others have to do it," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag made a couple of surprising substitutions as he took off Bruno Fernandes and Antony, both on yellow cards, in the fear that they could get sent off and as he had used up all the five changes he was left with no replacements when Martinez had to go off.

However, Ten Hag chose to defend his substitutions and also shared a fitness update on Marcus Rashford: "Bruno I got a warning from the ref about a second booking, same with Antony, I had to make the subs, no other choice. Then Martial, first start for a long period, so we had to make him on the 60. There is a chance [that Rashford returns next Thursday] but I can’t confirm it at this moment."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United have a Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest to deal with on Sunday before they travel to Sevilla to play the return leg of the Europa League quarter-final next Thursday.