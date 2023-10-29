Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: Mason Mount can be the difference maker against Man City!

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at starting Mason Mount in the derby against rivals Manchester City.

Ten Hag hints at Mount start in Manchester derby

Summer signing less in favour over the past week

Mount still waiting for first goal since £60m move

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag highlighted Mount's 'abilities' as a key factor going into Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, suggesting that the £60 million ($72m) summer signing will always improve his team whenever he is selected.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think in every game, our game would benefit from Mason Mount," Ten Hag said in the derby build-up. "I don't have any concern to line him up. He did come on in a lot of games, he started in a lot of games. In the last game [against Copenhagen] he didn't [play], but definitely he is one we consider for Sunday because he has abilities to be very helpful against City."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount had started every United game for which he wasn't injured since his transfer from Chelsea until having to make do with an 88th-minute substitute appearance in the win over Sheffield United last weekend. He was then left on the bench completely as the Red Devils secured a narrow and much-needed Champions League win over Copenhagen in midweek. His only direct goal involvement for United in any competition so far was an assist in the Carabao Cup third round against Crystal Palace last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After the derby on Sunday afternoon, United go straight into Carabao Cup mode in a fourth-round repeat of last season's final against Newcastle at Old Trafford on November 1.