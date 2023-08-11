Man Utd finally set to get rid of Eric Bailly as he agrees personal terms & waits for Red Devils to sanction exit

- Bailly set to be sold by Man Utd
- Agreement in place with Besiktas
- Not part of Ten Hag's plans
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre back will set sail for Turkey after a disastrous spell at Old Trafford which saw him spend the last season on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1. The Ivorian joined United back in 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million ($38.17m) and has now entered the final year of his contract, though the club have the option to extend that agreement for a further 12 months.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marseille did have a buy option in the contract after a specific number of appearances but he did not reach the figure as he was banned for seven games for a kung-fu kick challenge, which limited him to just 23 appearances for the French side. He did not even report for pre-season training at United as the player was instructed to seek pastures new.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Bailly reportedly had offers from two Saudi Arabian teams - one of which was supposedly from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - but it seems that talks did not go through as he is now headed to Turkey.
IN ONE PHOTO:Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Bailly will look to revive his career with Besiktas after an uneventful last couple of years.