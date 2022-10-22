Man Utd defender Varane leaves pitch in tears as injury against Chelsea casts doubt on World Cup hopes

Raphael Varane was reduced to tears as he was forced off with an injury during Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Varane stretched for tackle

Immediately went down in pain

In tears as he was substituted

WHAT HAPPENED? Varane overstretched when trying to win the ball back for United just shy of the hour mark at Stamford Bridge, before immediately tumbling to the floor in what looked like serious discomfort. The Frenchman stayed down as United's medical staff attended to him, before finally walking off the pitch in tears and needing to be consoled by teammates as he was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

"It is difficult to say how it is now because it is so soon after the game," said manager Erik ten Hag after the 1-1 draw. "We have to wait 24 hours and then we will know what it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another injury is a huge blow for United and Varane if it proves to be serious, just as he was striking up a formidable partnership in defence with Lisandro Martinez.

And more crucially, with the World Cup less than a month away, it seems as though he is seriously concerned he could miss the tournament. Injury at this point in the season could well rule him out for France, during his peak years.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR VARANE? In the short-term, the 29-year-old will be awaiting an assessment to understand the extent of the damage, which will ultimately determine if he does miss the World Cup next month.