No Man Utd grudge?! Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on yacht with his son wearing Red Devils third shirt as Georgina Rodriguez shares latest batch of vacation snaps

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to hold no grudges as his son has been spotted wearing a Manchester United shirt on family vacation in Portugal.

One of Ronaldo's sons pictured in a United shirt

Ronaldo left United in 2022

Family on holiday in Portugal

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, was on holiday in his native country with his family, and one of his children was spotted wearing a United shirt.

WHAT THEY POSTED: Georgina Rodriguez posted the holiday snaps on Instagram, in which a PSG shirt was also on display.

THE GOSSIP: It's somewhat odd given his bitter departure from United at the beginning of the year that Ronaldo would allow one of his sons to be photographed in the club's shirt, but perhaps it shows that he harbours no ill will toward his former side.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo is still playing at Al-Nassr, and his contract doesn't expire until 2025. He has scored 14 goals in the Saudi Pro League from 16 games.