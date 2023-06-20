Man Utd contact Inter over Federico Dimarco as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster defensive options - but Real Madrid also considering transfer swoop

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Inter over a possible deal for Federico Dimarco, but they are set to face competition from Real Madrid.

United want Dimarco from Inter

Madrid also keen to bolster left-back position

Ten Hag wants the defender for his versatility

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian left-wing back was one of the most consistent players for the Nerazzurri during their Champions League final run in the 2022-23 season. His impressive performances have grabbed the attention of some of the biggest European clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. According to the Independent, Inter have been contacted by both clubs as they look to strengthen their defensive options in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the versatile defender and although he has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at his disposal for the left-back position, he still wants to get Dimarco as the Dutch tactician thinks he can deploy the 25-year-old in a variety of positions in defence. In the absence of first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag was forced to use Shaw as a centre-half and having Di Marco would definitely increase his squad depth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain unconvinced by first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy, and with Eduardo Camavinga looking to fight for his place in midfield, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Dimarco. Although president Florentino Perez suggested that their business is complete for this season, they might return to the market for the defender if they can negotiate a cheap deal with Inter.

WHAT NEXT? After scoring against the Netherlands in the Nations League third-place playoff with the Italy national team on Saturday, Dimarco's stock has risen further. With Manchester United's summer transfer plans in a state of flux with their ongoing takeover saga, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will beat them in the race for the Inter star.