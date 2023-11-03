Former Man Utd coach Chris Armas, who was nicknamed 'Ted Lasso' by players, being considered for Colorado Rapids job along with two other candidates

Ex-Manchester United assistant Chris Armas, who was ridiculed by the players during his time there, headlines Colorado Rapids' head coach search.

Ex-Man Utd assistant Armas in line for Rapids job

Joined by three potential candidates

Rapids finished bottom of MLS in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? After removing former head coach Robin Fraser in early September after four years in charge, the Rapids have finally narrowed their head coaching search down to final candidates. Former United assistant Armas, who also featured in head coaching roles for MLS side Red Bull New York and Toronto FC, tops the list along with Charlotte FC assistant Pa-Modou Kah and active RBNY interim boss Chris Little, per ESPN.

The article reports there could be a fourth finalist, but it's not known who.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armas filled a caretaker role for Leeds last spring after American Jesse Marsch was sacked. He left the Red Devils in January, where he was ridiculed for his methods and nationality, being labeled "Ted Lasso" by players.

Kah, meanwhile, is an ex-Norway international who has taken up multiple coaching roles in MLS and MLS NEXT Pro since his retirement from the league. He is the active assistant coach of MLS side Charlotte FC.

Lastly, Little, who has burst onto the scene in 2023, is the active interim boss of the Rapids. Colorado went 2-2-4 to end the campaign under Little, but the unique circumstances came at a point where their season was already over due to their horrid season prior to his taking over.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLORADO RAPIDS? The MLS side are set for a long offseason where they will need to reshape both their front office and their player personnel after finishing bottom of the league during the regular season.