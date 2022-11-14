Man Utd issue club statement in response to explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have issued a club statement regarding comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd have reacted to Ronaldo's headline-grabbing interview by issuing a press release. The club are keeping their cards close to their chest for now, but reports have suggested that they are extremely unhappy with the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Published on the club's official website, the statement read: "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement comes less than a day after clips of Ronaldo's interview with Morgan emerged on social media, with the veteran forward expressing his displeasure at the current state of Manchester United. As well as taking aim at manager Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese superstar also criticised former boss Ralf Rangnick.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO AND UNITED? It's likely Ronaldo will never play for the club again. He didn't get his wish to leave in the summer and his comments have seemingly done permanent damage to his relationship with Ten Hag. A return to Sporting in January could be his way out but it's unlikely they'll be able to afford his astronomical wages.