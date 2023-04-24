Man Utd begin talks over Harry Kane with Tottenham captain ‘unlikely’ to stay beyond the summer

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Harry Kane 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedH. KaneTransfersTottenham HotspurPremier League

Manchester United have initiated talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, who is unlikely to stay at the club beyond the current season.

  • Man Utd initiate talks to sign Kane
  • Kane's contract expires in 2024
  • Bayern Munich also chasing star striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Harry Kane, whose current contract at Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2024, is unlikely to sign a new contract, something that has sent alarm bells ringing in Manchester, as United want the striker next season. The Red Devils are planning to place a bid for the star striker as soon as possible considering how difficult it will be for the club to negotiate with Daniel Levy, reports The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have also shortlisted Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but the England captain remains their priority. Bayern Munich, who are also in need of a quality striker, will be chasing Kane in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Levy's first priority will be to tie down Kane to a new deal, but with the current situation at the club, it is unlikely that Kane would sign the dotted lines again. In that case, Levy is expected to demand close to £80 million from clubs outside England. For Premier League clubs, the figure might go above £100 million.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

Daniel Levy Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side are set to lock horns against Kane and Tottenham in the Premier League on April 27.

