Angry Man Utd warn 'someone will get hurt' after video shows Mason Mount refusing to sign autograph for fans

Manchester United have released a statement defending Mason Mount after he was filmed refusing to sign a shirt for fans.

Mount arrived for £60m

Refused to sign fan's shirt

Club hit back at "autograph hunters"

WHAT HAPPENED? In response to the incident, which saw a small group of fans approaching Mount in the car park of Carrington training ground and repeatedly asking him to sign a shirt, United have hit back. In an official club statement, the Red Devils have labelled the fans in question "professional autograph hunters" and defended Mount's decision to politely turn down their requests for a signature.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement read: "Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It's the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United. Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United's players to sign large quantities of items that they then sell for hundreds of pounds. These organised groups will block players' cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arriving from Chelsea for around £60m ($78m), Mount will be an important addition to a Manchester United midfield that lacked depth last season. In terms of the realities of what he'll bring to the side, it's more than just technical skill, according to Mount's former boss Frank Lampard, who recently called the 24-year-old a "bar-raiser" and a "great signing".

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Mount's arrival doesn't spell the end of the Red Devils' transfer business this summer. Their search for a new striker continues, with Rasmus Hojlund looking the most likely to sign for the Red Devils. On the pitch, meanwhile, they'll continue their pre-season preparations with a fixture against Lyon on July 19, having beaten Leeds 2-0 in their opening match.