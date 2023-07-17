On the move? Man Utd's Amad Diallo wanted at Leicester City as potential replacement for Harvey Barnes

Leicester City are eyeing Manchester United's Amad Diallo to fill a potential void left by Harvey Barnes.

Leicester City interested in Amad

Barnes attracting interest from Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa

Amad back after Sunderland loan spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester City are interested in securing the service of Manchester United's young winger, Amad, as they brace themselves for the potential departure of Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

Several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, West Ham, and Aston Villa, are competing for the signature of Barnes, with Eddie Howe's Newcastle being the frontrunners after initiating talks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester are keen on Amad as a potential replacement for Barnes in their attacking line-up but the Foxes are aware of the growing interest in the winger. They are likely to face competition from Premier League outfits including Burnley and Sheffield United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amad showcased his immense talent while on loan at Sunderland during the previous season, impressively netting 14 goals to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs. His future remains undecided under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who will make a decision on him and other young talents in the squad after assessing them during the team's tour in the USA. Regardless of the outcome, it is crucial for Amad to secure regular playing time wherever he goes, emphasizing the need for a suitable destination that aligns with his development.

WHAT NEXT? As negotiations and discussions continue, it remains to be seen where Amad and Barnes will eventually end up. Leicester will be eager to secure the Man Utd youngster's signature, while Newcastle United appear determined to make Barnes the latest addition to their squad.