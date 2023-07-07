Man Utd and Ajax legend Edwin van der Sar in intensive care following cerebral haemorrhage

Peter McVitie
Van Der SarGetty
Manchester UnitedAjaxNetherlandsPremier LeagueEredivisie

Former Manchester United and Ajax star Edwin van der Sar has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

The legendary goalkeeper suffered the stroke while on holiday in a Croatian island and had to be lifted to hospital by a helicopter, De Telegraaf reports.

Van der Sar was admitted to intensive care on Friday afternoon.

Ajax posted a message of support for their former CEO on Twitter, which read: "On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain.

"He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.

"Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you."

The 52-year-old, who won Champions League trophies with Ajax and United, stepped down from his role as CEO of the Dutch giants over a month ago. He initially joined his former side as marketing director in 2012 before being promoted to chief executive four years later.

