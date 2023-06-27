Man City's Zack Steffen emerges on Leicester's transfer radar as Enzo Maresca eyes reunion with USMNT keeper

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester City's Zack Steffen on a permanent deal.

Leicester interested in Zack Steffen

Maresca eyeing loan and permanent deals for City players

Foxes looking at a squad overhaul following relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Foxes have expressed strong interest in signing 28-year-old Steffen, according to The Telegraph, following the appointment of former Man City assistant coach, Enzo Maresca. The clubs are looking to agree on a permanent deal for the USA international who's been at City for four years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Foxes have struggled in the goalkeeping department since the departure of Kasper Schmeichel to Nice. Maresca has worked with Steffen - who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough - during his time at City.

With the arrival of Stefan Ortega as backup goalkeeper at City, Steffen's chances of potential minutes have reduced significantly and the former Columbus Crew goalkeeper could be looking for a way out.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 2015-16 Premier League champions are looking at a major overhaul under Maresca. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks has also been on the radar of the Italian manager and negotiations are underway over a potential deal. The 27-year-old England international has one year left on his current deal with Spurs.

Leicester are also in talks over a potential deal for James Maddison to join the Lillywhites, however, the two deals are understood to not be connected.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? The Foxes are set to compete in the Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League and their players will report for pre-season next week.