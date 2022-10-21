Man City vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Defending champions Manchester City will host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium for their eleventh Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, four points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season if they are to catch the high-flying Gunners.
Eighth-placed Brighton were off to an impressive start in the league but their performance levels have dropped in recent games and as a result, the team find themselves without a win in four matches.
GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Man City vs Brighton date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Brighton
Date:
October 22, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30 pm IST
Venue:
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
How to watch Man City vs Brighton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), Man City vs Brighton can be streamed live on Peacock.
The game between Man City and Brighton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Peacock
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Hotstar
Man City squad and team news
Pep Guardiola will continue to be without Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker for the game against Brighton as they are both injured. John Stones has resumed training with the squad but his involvement is a doubt.
Aymeric Laporte, who has recovered from his injury, could be in for his first Man City start of the 2022-23 season.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
Brighton squad and team news
Brighton will miss the services of Kaoru Mitoma and Jakob Moder who are both out injured for the trip to Manchester. The injured Levi Colwill is set to be assessed before the game and is a doubt.
Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard; Lallana, Gross; Welbeck
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele, McGill
Defenders
Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders
Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma
Forwards
Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento