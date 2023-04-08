'I don't compare' - Man City star Kevin De Bruyne quizzed about Cesc Fabregas after 100th Premier League assist

Kevin De Bruyne entered the Premier League record books with his 100th assist, doing so faster than previous record-holder Cesc Fabregas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kevin de Bruyne entered the record books once again when Manchester City faced Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. With his assist to Erling Haaland for the opener, De Bruyne entered the prestigious 100 assist club in the Premier League, assisting 99 for City and one for Chelsea during his time in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I saw it before the game. A lot of people were talking about it online," De Bruyne told Sky Sports. "It is something you can't really miss. I just tried to create as much as possible. I could have had two or three more. If they score I get the assist. Of course I am proud. I am known for my creativity, there aren't many football players who have been there. Half of the side is mine and half of the side is the other. It is a proud moment but I have to go on.

"I don't compare. Cesc is an unbelievable footballer player. I don't compare myself to others. I just try and do the best I can do. People will talk about quicker. Everything is different, you play different positions and teams. We score a lot of goals!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne didn't just break into the 100 assist club, he did it at an astonishing pace compared to others. The former Wolfsburg playmaker reached the milestone in 56 fewer games than Fabregas.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will be in Champions League action against German giants Bayern Munich on April 12 in a bid to advance to the final four of the competition. They will play the return leg of the quarter-final tie on April 20 with a game against Leicester in the Premier League sandwiched between them.