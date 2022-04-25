Man City should keep Jesus & 'incredible' Sterling amid Arsenal & AC Milan transfer links – Richards

Manchester City must move to keep Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling as the pair attract interest this summer, according to former player and current pundit Micah Richards.

The forward duo have been key performers in the Citizens' march towards another Premier League crown this season, and are expected to play big roles for Pep Guardiola in Europe over the coming weeks too.

But speculation continues to link both with the door, with Jesus reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Sterling linked with AC Milan - and Richards says that City must ensure the pair stay at the Etihad Stadium.

What has Richards said about Jesus and Sterling's future?

"Like Gabriel Jesus, Sterling is out of contract in 2023 and, until either of them sign an extension, they are going to be linked with other clubs," Richards told BBC Sport. "But for me it's simple - City have to try to keep them both if they can.

"Both of them are versatile and hard-working, and can play on both wings or down the middle. They also don't just know how to play in Pep Guardiola's system, they excel at it.

"Sterling has these moments where his form is up and down but he always comes back strongly. He was basically written off before last summer's European Championship but ended up being one of the stars of the tournament."

Former star weighs in on Madrid test

City will go in search of a second successive Champions League final appearance when they welcome Real Madrid for the first leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday, with both sides nursing a clutch of key injuries.

Richards certainly believes Sterling could get the nod for a massive test, adding: "At the moment he's going through one of his mini droughts - he hasn't found the net in his past six matches for City, since he scored against Southampton in the FA Cup, but we know Pep still trusts him because he keeps picking him.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he plays against Real - and whether he scores or not, for me it would be typical Sterling if he plays a big part in helping City win."

