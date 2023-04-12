Man City seize control of Jude Bellingham transfer chase ahead of Real Madrid in stinging development for rivals Liverpool

Manchester City are now reportedly in full control of the crowded chase to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's decision to stop pursuing long-time target Bellingham has emboldened Manchester City to push forward with their own interest, reports ESPN, in news that could demoralise Reds fans.

The Anfield club doesn't doubt Bellingham's quality but feel a fee in excess of £120 million ($149m) is too much to spend on a single player when they need an overhaul of several positions. Manchester City don't have the same qualms about the 19-year-old England international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has, for several years, been viewed as the next big thing for English football and has thus far met expectations at almost every turn. So long as his chronic knee problems can be sorted out, he has a chance to be a cornerstone of his next club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Signing Bellingham would bring excitement to everyone at the club, except maybe Kalvin Phillips, who is already being squeezed out of the midfield rotation. But before Manchester City can land the Dortmund star, they will try to win this year's Champions League and Premier League trophies, which remain in reach as they enter the final stretch of the campaign.