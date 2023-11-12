'I’ve definitely got OCD' - Man City wonderkid Rico Lewis explains how he deals with Pep Guardiola's tactical demands and reveals family connection to Cityzens superfan Liam Gallagher

Man City starlet Rico Lewis has shared how he deals with Pep Guardiola's tactics and revealed an unlikely family connection to Liam Gallagher.

Lewis talks Guardiola tactics

Youngster says he has OCD

Reveals Liam Gallagher connection

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with the Daily Mail, City youngster Lewis revealed the lengths he goes to to ensure he takes on board everything that Guardiola tells him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Even before the first team, in my own head I’ve tried to be two or three steps ahead," Lewis said. "When he [Guardiola] speaks I’m always focusing as much as I can. It might be important later. If I don’t remember, it might hinder me.

"In those tactical sessions when you’re 16, if you’re clever enough you can try to understand certain roles that the manager is asking of players. I’ve always been a tactical person. Generally in life as well, I think a lot about everything. I can overthink things, but that’s no bad thing in football.

Article continues below

"I’ve definitely got OCD. Silly stuff like if I shut the door, I’ll think I’ve not locked it. I always have my tracksuit out the night before, regardless of when we’re playing. Socks, boxers, shoes, everything, so I don’t have to think about it. Just relax. Everything has to be perfect, in its spot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Playing for the treble winners at 18, Lewis would be the most talented member of most families. But it turns out that his grandad has a connection with Manchester music icons Liam and Noel Gallagher.

"My grandad was a bassist, he went on tour with Oasis," Lewis said. "He could probably tell you all the stories but I can’t remember. That was one of the reasons I started. He’s a big City fan as well, he’s over the moon when I play."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWIS?: Lewis will be hoping to start for City in their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, where he'll come up against former teammate and City academy graduate Cole Palmer.