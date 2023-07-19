Man City make Raphinha transfer approach after identifying Barcelona winger as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City have reportedly initiated contact with Barcelona over a deal to sign Raphinha this summer.

City interested in Barcelona winger

Viewed as potential Mahrez replacement

Contacts started between both clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? City have a concrete interest in signing Raphinha this summer, particularly if Mahrez departs the club, per Foot Mercato. The Algeria international has been linked with a move to Al-Ahli, who are ready to bid €20m (£17m/$22m) for the forward, and City are interested in the ex-Leeds United ace to replace him. Reports suggest Mahrez has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Arabian club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha only moved to Barcelona last summer and has gone on to make 50 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and laying on 12 assists. He has a contract until 2027 but Barca are said to be willing to consider any offers, although no fee is attached.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City are overhauling their squad somewhat this summer and have already seen Ilkay Gundogan move to Barca, while Kyle Walker has agreed terms with Bayern Munich over a move.

WHAT NEXT? City may need to sell Mahrez before accelerating any pursuit of a replacement. Raphinha has been included in Barca's squad for a pre-season tour of the United States, and could play in their opening friendly against Juventus on July 22.