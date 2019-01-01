Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Manchester City are aiming to secure an incredible third successive Premier League title after narrowly beating Liverpool to the top spot by one point last season.
Pep Guardiola won a historic domestic treble with the Sky Blues, picking up the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but now will also set his sights on finally capturing the highly elusive Champions League trophy.
A trip to London to face West Ham United opens the campaign for City before a high-profile home game with Champions League 2019 runners-up Tottenham.
December 7 (home) and March 7 (away) are the tentative dates for derbies against Manchester United, while their rivalry with Liverpool will continue on November 9 at Anfield and April 4 at the Etihad.
Man City's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Man City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|12:30
|West Ham United v Manchester City
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Manchester City
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester City
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Watford
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Wolverhampton
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Aston Villa
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester City
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Burnley v Manchester City
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester City
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Sheffield United
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Everton
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Sheffield United v Manchester City
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v West Ham United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Burnley
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Bournemouth
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester City
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Norwich City