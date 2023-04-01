Blow for Man City as Erling Haaland OUT of Liverpool clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has not been able to recover in time to feature against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Haaland not in squad to face Liverpool

City have front three of Mahrez, Alvarez & Grealish

Nunez on bench for Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? City's hopes of beating Liverpool and closing the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered a significant blow after their top scorer was deemed not fit enough to make the squad. Haaland was given until the final training session on Friday to prove his fitness ahead of the crunch clash, although has ultimately failed to sufficiently recover in time. Pep Guardiola has instead opted to start with a front three of Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez for the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

FULL TEAM NEWS:

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The big team news from the Liverpool camp involves Darwin Nunez, who is deemed only fit enough for a space on the bench. He is replaced by Diogo Jota, whos last goal for the Reds came against City at the Etihad almost one year ago.