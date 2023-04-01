Blow for Man City as Erling Haaland OUT of Liverpool clash

- Haaland not in squad to face Liverpool
- City have front three of Mahrez, Alvarez & Grealish
- Nunez on bench for Liverpool
WHAT HAPPENED? City's hopes of beating Liverpool and closing the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered a significant blow after their top scorer was deemed not fit enough to make the squad. Haaland was given until the final training session on Friday to prove his fitness ahead of the crunch clash, although has ultimately failed to sufficiently recover in time. Pep Guardiola has instead opted to start with a front three of Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez for the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.
FULL TEAM NEWS:
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo, Salah
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The big team news from the Liverpool camp involves Darwin Nunez, who is deemed only fit enough for a space on the bench. He is replaced by Diogo Jota, whos last goal for the Reds came against City at the Etihad almost one year ago.