Erling Haaland bounces back! Striker scores milestone goal to help Man City cruise past Bournemouth

Erling Haaland broke Manchester City's single-season Premier League scoring record as Pep Guardiola's team cruised to a 4-1 win at Bournemouth.

TELL ME MORE: Manchester City maintained the pressure on league leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 4-1 win away at Bournemouth on Saturday. City were cruising for much of the clash as the Cherries crumbled under the pressure of Guardiola's usual combination of intense pressing and ruthless finishing. Despite showing attacking intent, the home side were let down by defensive sloppiness, and the title chasers capitalised with goals from Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and a deflected Chris Mepham own goal.

THE MVP: It was all about Erling Haaland. Not only did he break the record for goals from a Man City player in a single season (a record held previously by Sergio Aguero), he stretched Bournemouth's back-line all evening, and also chipped in with some useful last-ditch defending when the Cherries were firing set pieces into the box. It was a fine display from a man who looks set to win this season's Premier League Golden Boot - and a good bounce back from a couple of atypical duds of late.

THE BIG LOSER: City's third goal knocked the stuffing out of Bournemouth, who were all set to go into the half-time break with just a two-goal deficit to make up. That goal was an absolute gift, as a wayward pass from midfielder Phillip Billing gave possession to Foden on the edge of the penalty area, with a clear run on goal. He took full advantage of Billing's mistake, and the 26-year-old was substituted before the hour mark - certainly not his best day out.

WHAT NEXT? Next up, City face a trip to Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. With a huge game against Champions League chasers Newcastle waiting next Saturday, it's likely that City will rotate their talent-packed squad for the cup fixture, although Guardiola will still be hoping to fight on multiple fronts for the duration of the season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's tough run continues with a super tricky visit to Arsenal next weekend.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐