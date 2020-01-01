Man City close in on deal to sign Valencia winger Torres

The winger is set to fill the void left by Leroy Sane's departure from Pep Guardiola's squad after agreeing terms on a five-year deal at the Etihad

are closing in on a deal to sign winger Ferran Torres.

Goal and SPOX have learned that the 20-year-old, who is in the final 12 months of his contract at Mestalla, has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

City and Valencia have not yet reached an agreement on a fee, but Torres is expected to initially cost somewhere between £27 million ($35m) and £36m ($47m), with the potential for add-ons.

The Spanish club need to raise money after failing to qualify for Europe next season, with Torres having turned down a number of offers to extend his current contract .

City boss Pep Guardiola is understood to have played a key part in convincing him to choose the Premier League side amid interest from a host of European clubs, including and .

's international Jadon Sancho remains a top target for United, with Torres seen as an alternative option at Old Trafford, while Juve could not persuade the Under-21 international to move to .

Torres is keen to work with Guardiola and was convinced to move to City when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted the two-year ban from the imposed on the club by UEFA.

side Dortmund were also interested in Torres, with BVB sports director Michael Zorc even having met the Spaniard's agent. However, any move was seen as dependent on Sancho's departure.

Guardiola has prioritised the signing of a new winger after Germany international Leroy Sane left for Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m).

City are set for a significant investment in their first-team squad this summer after failing to challenge for the Premier League title.

New centre-backs are high on the club's wanted list, with Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake a target.

The possibility that the international will leave the Cherries looks more likely after his side were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

star Kalidou Koulibaly is another defender that the club are looking at, but a potential fee of £70m ($88m) could be too high, while the star is also keen to remain with the Serie A club.