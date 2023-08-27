Inter Miami and USMNT defender, DeAndre Yedlin expressed his thoughts after Lionel Messi scored a goal off the bench on his MLS debut.

Messi scores on his MLS debut

Impressive start to Messi's Inter Miami career

Yedlin left impressed at his exploits

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Barcelona superstar, Messi, impressed on his MLS debut against NY Red Bulls, scoring from the bench. He continues his strong performances and collects praise from fans, teammates and owners alike.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It surprises me and it doesn’t. It surprises me because it’s just unbelievable to see, but it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it,” said the 30-year-old American.

“When we found out that he wouldn’t be starting, I expected there was going to be a couple angry fans. But if I was a kid or a fan and I came, I would want to see the greatest to ever play the game, as well, so I can’t blame them," added Yedlin.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former PSG forward has helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup and advance into the finals of the US Open Cup with his goals and assists after joining them in the summer. The 36-year-old Argentine has scored 11 times in his nine appearances for the club thus far.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next Match MLS MIA NSH Info

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Leagues Cup winners will be up against Nashville on 30th August next in the league.