France's Paul Pogba, the Monaco player, has suffered another setback, a heavy blow ahead of the start of the new season.

The newspaper "AS" reported that the French midfielder did not complete today's training session with Monaco in England, as while taking part in a small-sided match, the 2018 World Cup winner felt pain in his left thigh.

This is not the right time for a Pogba injury, as he has played only 45 minutes during pre-season. He began training with the team at the end of last week, but he is now suffering from a setback.

Last season, Pogba played only six matches with Monaco, where he suffered several injuries and missed a large part of the season.

Given the lack of clarity over his physical condition after the end of the holiday period, Thiago Scuro, the club's general manager, stated that the pre-season would be an opportunity to assess the French player.

Pogba is 33 years old, and after his ban for doping, he faces an uncertain future. He reached the peak of his form after the 2018 World Cup, a tournament in which he was a key player for the French national team.

After the World Cup, Pogba's career declined noticeably. He remained at Manchester United until the 2021-2022 season, then returned to Juventus on a free transfer.

His arrival in Italy did not go as planned. In August 2022, his brother claimed that the midfielder had hired a sorcerer to harm Mbappé.

Two years later, Mathias Pogba was sentenced to one year in prison on charges of blackmailing his brother.

In 2024, Paul Pogba was handed a four-year ban for doping. The French player received nothing but bad news.

Nevertheless, the length of his ban was reduced, and in 2025 he returned to play a football match.