Mahrez hints at his new destination: will he stay in the Roshn League?

Riyad Mahrez has edged closer to continuing his career in the Saudi league. Al-Shabab have opened serious talks with the former Al-Ahli winger, whose future had been clouded by his earlier desire to return to European football and the lack of any strong offers so far.

"Asharq Al-Awsat" first revealed talks between Mahrez and both Al-Shabab and Al-Ittifaq. Since then, the signs have increasingly pointed the 35-year-old towards Al-Shabab during the current summer window.

Fresh fuel arrived when Mahrez started following Al-Shabab's official Instagram account, a move that only sharpened talk of a switch to the Saudi capital club.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that contacts between Al-Shabab and Mahrez are ongoing, with both sides chasing an agreement before the market shuts. The talks now centre on the financial package the player will receive.

Mahrez is understood to want an annual salary of around 10 million dollars. Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are trying to trim that figure to close out a final agreement with the Algerian.

He had made clear he wanted a return to Europe after leaving Al-Ahli. But with no serious offers on the table, he may well stay in the Saudi league, the setting for one of the standout spells of his recent career.

The former Manchester City star enjoyed remarkable success at Al-Ahli, leading them to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons. He then ended his international career with Algeria after their 2026 World Cup campaign came to a close.