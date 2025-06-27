'He has to be a machine!' - Pep Guardiola reveals one specific demand of Erling Haaland after Man City striker fires home 300th goal of professional career

Pep Guardiola has revealed the specific demand he is making of Erling Haaland after seeing Manchester City's "machine" reach 300 career goals.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At the age of just 24, prolific Norway international Haaland has already hit a triple century in the goal-scoring department. There is the promise of much more to come from the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Working under the most demanding of coaches in City boss Guardiola should help to maximise Haaland’s talent and bring the best out of him - with the pair having already collected domestic and Champions League titles together.

WHAT GUARDIOLA SAID

They are now chasing down the FIFA Club World Cup crown, with Guardiola saying at that event of what he is looking for from the most fearsome of No.9s: "I only ask Erling to make the first action and no intensity beyond but he has to be a machine but we have to support him. Sometimes he goes and we don't go but today we went there, no matter what. All I can say is congratulations. He has scored 300 goals at 24 years old. I admire a lot the strikers. I am so happy for Erling, his goal and being involved in short spaces. So, so good."

DID YOU KNOW?

Haaland’s 300th goal arrived against Juventus. City swept their way to a 5-2 win that contest, with Guardiola seeing positive signs from a squad that has been freshened up during the summer transfer window. He added: "I have the feeling that last season we had an incredible squad and team but we were injured 50% of the players so it means we went down and cannot compete. This season we are going to try to maintain this rhythm as long as possible."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

Next up for City is a Club World Cup last-16 showdown with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. They will eventually reach a short off-season break before counting down the days to a 2025-26 season opener against Wolves at Molineux on August 16.