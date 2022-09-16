Lyon vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream PSG against Lyon on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to create a lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Lyon on Sunday. The defending champions head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League and should be full of confidence.

PSG and Marseille are locked in a contest to claim the top of the table, with both teams on 19 points and yet to lose a league game this season. Christophe Galtier's team has only dropped points against Monaco in Ligue 1 this season and will be confident of ensuring it doesn't happen against Lyon.

Back-to-back defeats to Lorient and Monaco are a cause of concern for Lyon and they will be looking to avoid making it three defeats in a row.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Lyon vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Lyon vs PSG Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 19) Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais

How to watch Lyon vs PSG on TV & live stream online

beIN SPORTS has the rights to the game in the United States (US) and viewers there can also stream the match live using the beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 2 and you can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT India Sports 18 Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

Christophe Galtier will be without the services of Presnel Kimpembe who has been ruled out of the game due to an injury he suffered in the match against Brest.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas missed the trip to Maccabi Haifa due to back pain but should be available for selection against Lyon

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Lyon team news and squad

Peter Bosz will be without defender Jerome Boateng who is on his way to full fitness from an injury and would not be available in time fior the big clash.

Goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck also remains out of action due to a knee injury.