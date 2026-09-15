Lyon striker settles it: Algeria first, even if Zidane calls

Kyle Boudache, the promising Olympique Lyonnais striker, has confirmed his commitment to representing Algeria in the coming period. His choice of the Greens will not change whatever the circumstances, he insists, even if Zinedine Zidane, the head coach of the French national team, comes calling.

Speaking in an interview reported by Algerian newspaper El Khabar today, Tuesday, the 20-year-old explained that his greatest dream is to wear the Algeria shirt and reach the World Cup finals with the team, as well as to compete in the biggest European club competitions with his side.

His choice of Algeria is no longer merely a stance from previous statements. Boudache has taken a formal step towards representing the Greens, agreeing to carry the colours of Algeria and earning his first call-up to the under-23 team.

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That call-up to the Algerian Olympic team, led by coach Rafik Saifi, reflects the player's commitment to his international decision and his desire to begin his journey with the Algerian national teams.

Boudache settled the matter clearly when asked about the possibility of a call from Zinedine Zidane, the head coach of the French national team, aimed at convincing him to represent France.

The Lyon striker left no room for doubt. His decision would remain firm whatever happens, he confirmed, saying: "It will be Algeria in any case, it is my country."

That statement lays bare his attachment to his Algerian roots, despite the chance to represent France and a career that has begun to climb within French football.

The greatest dream and firmly rooted Algerian origins

Reaching the World Cup finals in the Algeria shirt sits among Boudache's most prominent future goals, alongside competing in the major European competitions with his club.

The young striker said: "The dream for me is to play in the big competitions such as the Champions League, and also to play the World Cup with Algeria."

His words reveal clear ambitions for the years ahead, whether at club level through the Champions League or at international level by reaching the World Cup with Algeria.

Boudache confirmed that his connection to Algeria stretches beyond football and the national team. It is bound up with his family roots and his close relationship with the Kabylie region.

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Every summer, the young striker explained, he is keen to visit the region with his family. "I go to Kabylie every summer with my family," he said. "We go back there to recharge our energy, as we come from this region."

Those words reflect the depth of his attachment to his Algerian origins, which explains his commitment to the Greens despite the possibility of a chance to wear the France shirt.

Right now, Boudache is going through an important stage in his career with Olympique Lyonnais, having defended the colours of Nice last season. The 20-year-old made 19 appearances for Nice and scored three goals before moving to Lyon during the summer transfer window.

He hopes his new experience at Lyon proves an important step, one that helps him develop and reach the major competitions he dreams of playing in, whether with his club or with Algeria.

His place within French football is beginning to take hold. His international future, though, looks settled: he has chosen Algeria, and any future attempt to talk him into representing France will not change his mind.

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