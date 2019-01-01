Lukaku trains with Anderlecht amid Man Utd exit reports

The Belgium striker returned to his former club on Monday as claims he is set to move to Serie A refuse to go away

striker Romelu Lukaku spent Monday training with as reports regarding his future and a potential Old Trafford exit continue.

United's squad were reportedly given Monday off following Saturday’s pre-season win against AC Milan .

However, with Lukaku not featuring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Cardiff - or in any of their six pre-season games - the frontman has returned to his homeland in an effort to boost his fitness.

Lukaku is understood to be on his way out of Old Trafford having dropping behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order for a starting berth as United’s central striker.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to all summer, but recently their rivals have been widely touted as a more likely destination for Lukaku.

Pictures of the former man training with another side will do nothing to help the rumours of his imminent departure, although it is believed that Lukaku was training with Anderlecht’s youth team having been arranged as a one-time favour by former international team-mate - and the Belgian club’s new head coach - Vincent Kompany.

With United back in training on Tuesday it is believed Lukaku will return to their Carrington base as Solskjaer begins to plan for Sunday’s Premier League opener against .

A man training with Anderlecht while he’s waiting for a move. One of those unexpected twists and turns. #mufc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/SP4KFGmYYO — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) 5 August 2019

Last season’s clash with the Blues - in April - was, in fact, the attacker’s last game for the club.

Having not featured all summer for the Red Devils, Lukaku seems unlikely to play against another of his former employers at Old Trafford this weekend.

Lukaku moved to United in 2017 for an estimated £75 million ($91m/€81m) and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club.

However, with his form faltering in the second half of last season, and Solskjaer’s desire to have a more dynamic frontline, it appears unlikely that Lukaku will again pull on the red shirt.

One man who will, however, is Harry Maguire, who it was announced on Monday has joined the club from Leicester City .

The international cost United £80 million ($97m/€87m), making him the most expensive defender of all time.