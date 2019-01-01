Lloris drops MLS hint as he reveals he could leave Tottenham

The France international goalkeeper doubts he'll end his career with the north Londoners and praised the work Mauricio Pochettino is doing

and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has opened the door to a potential move to the after claiming he's unlikely to end his career with Spurs.

The 32-year has just started his seventh season with the north London club and is focused on the campaign ahead.

But, in an interview with France Football, he has revealed that he doesn't expect to stay with the Premier League side for the long-term and says a move to the United States could be of interest.

He said: "I do not think I'm going to finish [my career] at Tottenham.

"I still have a few years ahead of me. In any case, I will do everything to make the most of it. You also have to know when to say stop at the right time, but I'm not against the idea of ​​discovering something new.

"That could be the United States. I do not know, I always had trouble looking in the medium term. I am more focused on the short term.

"In football, things go so fast. We are here tomorrow and after that we're elsewhere. You have to be careful. I could finish over there [MLS], we'll see."

But Lloris says the temptation to move on has been easy to resist so far, given the project put together by Mauricio Pochettino, who he claims is fully committed to the Spurs cause despite rumours he could leave.

"I never really opened the doors [to the idea of leaving Tottenham] because I felt like I was happy where I was," he explained. "It's not a lack of ambition on my part, it's just that I'm part of a project and, every year I've seen the progress to reinforce my decision. If tomorrow I felt there was a regression, certainly I'd then ask the question [about leaving].

"He's got the perfect profile [for a big club]. He could work at these great teams. Now, he's part of a project. He's shown a lot of loyalty to Tottenham. He's invested 200 per cent in the club and its supporters.

"I have a strong relationship with him, on a human level too. And that does not distort the professional relationship at all. We make the difference [together]. I like his football ideas, I like his personality. I am very proud to be part of his team.

“The thing that has to change is for us to win a major trophy. We had this opportunity in the , we were also not far off in the Premier League.

"But there is regularity, the club is competitive. I can tell the difference between the state of the club the day I arrived and today. The club has evolved at an incredible speed."

Lloris also commented on his favourite stadiums, singling out the Bernabeu and Old Trafford as venues he's enjoyed playing at over the years.

He added: "I've always loved the Bernabeu in Madrid. When you go onto the pitch, even the day before the match, you feel that it's charged with history. It's difficult to explain. You feel the weight of the institution, the prestige of the place.

"You can also find that at Old Trafford. Dortmund is also magnificent. It's great to be a goalkeeper in front of the famous Yellow Wall. , too, there's a great atmosphere."