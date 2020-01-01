Liverpool's interest was like the moment I met my wife - Klopp

The German boss says he did not hesitate over a move to the Premier League after being contacted by the Reds in 2015

Jurgen Klopp has compared the moment he was made aware of 's interest in him to the day he met his wife, insisting it "felt right from the first moment".

Klopp was drafted in to succeed Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat in October 2015, after spending the previous seven years of his career in with .

The 52-year-old has since enhanced his reputation as one of the finest managers in the game, transforming the Reds into Premier League title contenders and winners.

Liverpool secured a historic sixth European Cup by beating in Madrid's showpiece event last season, and have built on that success by emerging as the dominant force in .

Klopp's men have stormed 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League in 2019-20, and added Super Cup and Club World Cup silverware to their collection, setting unprecedented new standards of excellence in the process.

The German boss has described being in charge at Liverpool as a "massive honour", while opening up on his reaction to being offered the top job at Anfield five years ago.

"There was a lot of interest, I had to make a holiday first," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"I heard from my agent that Liverpool is interested and I felt immediately 'oh god', it's like when I met my wife - I saw her and thought okay I marry her and it was like that with the club.

"It felt right from the first moment."

Klopp went on to reveal that a move to England was always on his agenda, adding: "I liked England before I lived here because when I was 18-years-old I was here for five or six weeks by train, interrail. My cousin wanted to come (to England), we were just bed and breakfast, had a tent, from time to time we were on a camping ground.

"The weather was unfortunately really sh*t though. We did not use the tent too often because it was that wet, but bed and breakfast I loved.

"It was such a wonderful thing, so you had contact with people you usually don't have.

"You travel through a country, you meet all kinds of generations, some elderly people who were always really nice so that time I thought one day I want to live for a while in England."

Up next for Liverpool is a home fixture against West Ham on Monday night, where they will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 44 matches.

Klopp will then start preparing his side for a meeting with at Vicarage Road next weekend, before focus shifts to an fifth-round tie against on March 3.