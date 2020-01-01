Liverpool's Herbie Kane joins Hull for the season
Comments()
Getty Images
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Herbie Kane has joined Championship side Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season.
Kane, a product of the Reds' youth setup, made two senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's first team in the Carabao Cup this season, coming on for his debut as a substitute against MK Dons in September.
The 21-year-old now moved on to Grant McCann's Tigers for the second half of the 2019-20 term, with his new side chasing promotion to the Premier League as they currently sit ninth in England's second tier.
More to follow...