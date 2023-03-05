Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League game in India..

Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United for the second time this season in the Premier League, this time at Anfield on Saturday.

The rivalry has given fans plenty to talk about and it'll be no different this weekend. Manchester United are enjoying a good run under Erik ten Hag and will consider themselves as favourites to beat their rivals in this fixture.

In the last meeting between these two teams, it was the club from Manchester that emerged victorious, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Both teams have lost just once in their last five league outings.

Liverpool are chasing the top four this season, with the team only having managed to bag 39 points from 21 league games, although they will fancy their chances in front of the home crowd in a game that is as hyped as this one.

GOAL tells you where you can watch this game on TV and stream online, plus kick-off time, team news and more below.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Manchester United Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm IST Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United and stream online

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool are still without Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz due to injuries. Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's big clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders: Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders: Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Keita Forwards: Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Firmino

Manchester United squad & team news

Manchester United are expected to be without the injured trio of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen for their clash against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw missed the team's last game due to knocks but will be hopeful of a return this weekend.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst