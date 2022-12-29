Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool against Leicester in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to host Leicester City in a Premier League game at Anfield on Friday night, and new Reds signing Cody Gakpo could make his club debut.

Jurgen Klopp's men have tasted recent success in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with the visitors on the day coming in on the back of a 3-0 home defeat against Newcastle.

Liverpool can only go as far as move closer to fifth-placed Manchester United with a win, while Leicester are struggling at the bottom half of the table but former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers will be motivated to pick up a positive result.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Liverpool vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Leicester City Date: December 30, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Dec 31) Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online

Star Sports has the telecast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming via Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK Sky Sports Main Event/Football/UltraHDR Sky GO India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Liverpool team news and squad Gakpo stands a chance to play but Liverpool are still without Arthur, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, and although Klopp admitted that he wants Roberto Firmino to extend his contract in June 2023 despite the Dutchman's arrival, the Brazilian is unlikely to play this game on account of a calf injury. While James Milner and Curtis Jones aim to make their comebacks from injury by the next fixture against Brentford on January 2, World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate could be one of the changes in the XI other than the availability of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur Forwards Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo Leicester City team news and squad

Dennis Praet is out after a knock to the knee early in the Newcastle game, while James Maddison also has a persistent knee problem to deal with. Others likely to miss out on account of injuries include Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Jonny Evans.

Ayoze Perez or Marc Albrighton would see themselves replacing Praet, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi also possibly be among the changes on Friday.

Leicester City Possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy