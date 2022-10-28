Liverpool vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool against Leeds United on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to take on Leeds United in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday. While the Reds head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League, their opposition succumbed to a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been pretty inconsistent in their displays this season. They suffered a shock defeat to bottom-placed Nottingham Forest last weekend and then got back their mojo in the midweek clash against Ajax. They are languishing in eighth spot in the table with just 16 points after 11 matches.

The Reds must remain on their toes as Leeds will be eager to climb out of the relegation zone with a win at Anfield. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from U.K., U.S. and India

Liverpool vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Leeds United Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15 am IST (Oct 30) Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO and USA Network. In the United Kingdom (U.K.) the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and can be live streamed on SKY GO Extra.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD SKY GO Extra India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Liverpool team news and squad Liverpool are still missing a few players. Luis Diaz is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Arthur Melo and Joel Matip are both out too. Thiago Alcantara should be back in contention after he missed the last two games with an ear infection. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, who was subbed off against Ajax, should also be fit to feature in the matchday squad. "I was worried when I saw the situation because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee; so painful. A bruise, probably. Really painful, but as far as I know, nothing else, and that should be fine," stated Klopp.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Firmino, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers. Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Leeds United team news and squad

Leeds United also have their fair share of injury problems. Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are out, while Tyler Adams, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Archie Gray are doubtful, as well as Rodrigo Moreno and Luis Sinisterra.

A late fitness test will determine whether they will travel to Merseyside or not. Patrick Bamford and Rasmus Kristensen may start as a result.