Liverpool vs Brentford: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League right now, but can they overcome the Brentford test to continue their top-4 charge?

Having won five successive Premier League games, Liverpool are on course to qualify for the Europa League next season, with an outside chance of clinching a Champions League spot.

With 59 points for 34 games, the Reds are four points behind Manchester United in fifth place. Although Erik ten Hag's side have a game in hand, their 1-0 loss to Brighton, thanks to an Alexis Mac Allister penalty in the ninth minute of the stoppage time, would certainly give hope to Jurgen Klopp and Co of overtaking the Red Devils in fourth position.

They come into this game after grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham, with Mohamed Salah scoring a 39th-minute penalty to score his 18th Premier League goal this season.

Brentford, on the other hand, have done enough so far to ensure they don't drop below 10th place. Wins over Chelsea (2-0 at Stamford Bridge) and Nottingham Forest (2-1 at Gtech Community Stadium) in their last two league outings took their tally this season to 50 points.

They sit in ninth place with four games to go and will hope to win at Anfield in order to keep their hopes of finishing at least seventh (in order to qualify for UEFA Europa Conference League) alive.

Liverpool vs Brentford predicted lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Brentford XI (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on May 15, followed by a home game against Aston Villa on May 20.