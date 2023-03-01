Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

How to watch and stream Liverpool U19 against Porto U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in India.

Liverpool U19 and Porto U19 are set to clash in a UEFA Youth League Round of 16 tie at the Liverpool FC Academy Training Ground on Wednesday.

The Reds qualified for the Round of 16 by topping their group with 15 points from six games.

2019/20 UEFA Youth League champions FC Porto finished second in their group behind Atletico Madrid and then beat Panathinaikos 1-0 in the play-off to qualify for the Round of 16.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India and stream live online.

Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19 date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19 Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 11:00pm IST Venue: Liverpool FC Academy Training Ground

How to watch Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19 on TV & live stream online

In India, the game can be streamed live on SonyLIV, JioTV and UEFA.tv.



Country TV channel Live stream India N/A SonyLIV, JioTV, UEFA.tv

Liverpool U19 team news & squad

Two players from the senior side, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic, will be included in Barry Lewtas' starting lineup in this crucial knock-out tie.

Liverpool U19 possible XI: Davies; McLaughlin-Miles, Jonas, Samuels, Hayes-Green; Doak, Clark, Koumas, Kone-Doherty; McConnell, Frauendorf

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Hewitson, Trueman Defenders Gyimah, Hayes-Green, Jonas, McLaughlin-Miles, Norris, Osbourne, Samuels, Scanlon Midfielders Corness, Giblin, Kelly, McConnell Forwards Cannonier, Clark, Danns, Frauendorf, Doak, Koumas, Young

Porto U19 team news & squad

There are no major injury concerns in the Porto squad ahead of their knockout clash against Liverpool.

Porto U19 possible XI: Ribeiro; Rodrigues, Vinhas, Bras, Ferreira; Pires, Ribeiro, Oliveira; Monteiro, Meireles, Cande