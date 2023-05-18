Do Liverpool need a summer rebuild? Reds captain Jordan Henderson talks transfer plans at Anfield

Jordan Henderson expects to welcome new additions to Liverpool this summer, but has rubbished talk of the Reds requiring a “rebuild”.

Reds stumbled out of the blocks

Will finish season without a trophy

Movement expected in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022-23 campaign has not played out as planned at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side finding it difficult to recover from a slow start. They have established momentum of late, allowing them to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish, but questions are being asked of whether certain areas of a star-studded squad need to be reinforced. Henderson concedes that movement in the next transfer market would be most welcome but is adamant that Klopp’s ranks require mere minor tinkering, rather than a complete overhaul.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool captain Henderson has told PA Sport of plans for the summer window on Merseyside: “I don’t think it’s a rebuild to be honest. I do think there will be new players coming in. A rebuild is changing an entire team – which I don’t think we will be doing. I think you have a lot of core players in the team that will still be there and are still in great shape to compete and be successful. But yes, it will need freshening up of course with players leaving and trying to improve the team. I am sure players will be coming in at some point to give us a boost and freshen things up a bit and hopefully put us in a good position come the first game of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfield is one area that Liverpool are said to be looking to strengthen, which could see Henderson’s place come under threat, but the England international says he is ready to embrace added competition. The 32-year-old added: “It’s always a challenge, especially at Liverpool, there will always be challenges for places and to play games. That's been the case ever since I came to the club. Come pre-season I’ll be ready for the challenge again.

"Motivation never changes really, it is always about improving and being better, individually and as a team. Always new challenges come along, different things will happen and you will have new challenges throughout the season. There is always a challenge in football to improve, to be better and that motivation [has] always stayed the same to be successful. I’m confident we can reach the levels we are capable of again, definitely. We have shown that over the past six or seven games and it’s about continuing on that path from now until the end of the season and pick up where we left off hopefully.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since 2019. But they are destined to finish the current campaign empty-handed and will want to get back on the trophy trail as soon as possible - even if Henderson feels a complete rebuild is unnecessary.