Liverpool star Salah stretchered off after head injury

The Egypt international went down after colliding with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the second half against the Magpies

Mohamed Salah was stretchered off with a head injury after a collision with Martin Dubravka in the second half of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and .

With the game 2-2, Salah was looking to challenge for a ball into the area, but was hit by the Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka's hip as the keeper punched the ball clear.

The Premier League golden boot leader was down for several minutes and then was taken off via a stretcher in the minute, replaced by Divock Origi.

More to follow...