Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest developments regarding the link between Liverpool star Cody Gakpo and a move to Manchester City during the current summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: "Manchester City have made direct contact and held a meeting with Cody Gakpo's agents. So what is the situation with the deal?".

He added: "First of all, Tottenham have an agreement with Gakpo over the personal terms of the contract, and it has been a verbal agreement since July. This does not mean the player is asking to leave Liverpool, as he is very happy there, but from Spurs' side, the financial agreement over the personal terms would be ready if the two clubs reach an agreement".

He continued: "Manchester City have entered the race for Gakpo. They have also held a meeting and begun discussing the contract figures, so City are ready to compete with Tottenham for the deal".

He went on: "But do not forget that Liverpool will not give the green light for Gakpo's departure during the final days of the summer transfer window unless they are able to sign two wingers".

He added: "The top priority is Bradley Barcola, and that deal is still fully on, then the Reds will sign another winger. During these days the club have held talks over two offers for Iyenoma Mudryk, and they are still in talks with his agent, and there are alternatives too".

He concluded: "Liverpool are working to sign two wingers. And if two wingers join, Gakpo can move to Manchester City or Tottenham. We will see what happens".



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