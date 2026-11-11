Premier League ADMITS huge VAR blunder cost Liverpool against Arsenal

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The Premier League's independent review panel has officially acknowledged that Liverpool were incorrectly denied a crucial penalty during their recent defeat to Arsenal. The verdict vindicates manager Andoni Iraola following a controversial incident where Jurrien Timber pulled back Alexander Isak inside the penalty area.

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Premier League admit penalty mistake

The Premier League's Key Match Incident (KMI) Panel has acknowledged that Liverpool were wrongly denied a penalty in their recent 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure three points for Mikel Arteta's side. Just minutes after the opening goal, Jurrien Timber pulled back Alexander Isak as the forward attempted to head a cross from Bradley Barcola.

Referee Andy Madley waved away the protests, and the video assistant referee, Stuart Attwell, cleared the incident. However, the KMI Panel has now concluded that a spot-kick should have been awarded. Their independent assessment ruled 4:1 in favour of a penalty being given by the on-field official.

Iraola vindicated over penalty claims

Three of the five panel members also voted that VAR should have intervened and sent Madley to the pitchside monitor, citing a clear and obvious error. The ruling vindicates Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, who was furious after the final whistle.

Following the defeat, Iraola stated that there was a "clear grab" of Isak's shirt inside the penalty area. The frustrated boss even suggested he might have to instruct his players to go down easily to win fouls in the future.

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The decision allowed Arsenal to grind out their first victory at Anfield since 2012. Meanwhile, Liverpool were left reflecting on a pivotal moment that heavily influenced the final result.

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KMI panel explains threshold criteria

In their official report, the panel elaborated on the current directives regarding holding offences. They stressed the importance of penalising sustained, non-footballing actions that have a material impact on play. They also noted officials must assess whether the defender makes any genuine attempt to challenge for the ball.

"In the Premier League, there is a strong mandate for the on-field officials and VAR to recognise and penalise holding actions that are sustained and have a clear material impact on play, as well as an increased emphasis on non-footballing holding actions that have no place on the football pitch," the panel explained.

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"Referees will consider a number of factors when determining an offence, including whether a player is focused solely on an opponent rather than the ball, whether they make any attempt to play or challenge for the ball, if they are holding an opponent with both arms and if the holding is sustained or impactful to an opponent or their clothing.

"In this instance the panel deemed that Timber’s challenge on Isak met the threshold for a holding offence and should have resulted in a penalty kick, both on-field and through VAR intervention."

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Reds bounce back against Palace

The defeat appeared to be a major blow for the Reds, who subsequently suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce in the Champions League. However, Iraola’s side managed to get back to winning ways by defeating Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend. That vital win keeps the club well within the chasing pack near the top of the table. They currently sit fourth in the standings, nine points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.