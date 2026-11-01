Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal: Kai Havertz strike leaves Virgil van Dijk and the Reds frustrated at Anfield

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Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Anfield as Kai Havertz provided the decisive blow in the 16th minute. Despite dominating possession and registering 18 shots, Liverpool struggled to break down a resilient Gunners defence.

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Liverpool’s unbeaten aspirations at Anfield took a significant hit as they fell to a disciplined 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. The decisive moment arrived in the 16th minute when Havertz clinical finish, following a precise delivery from Declan Rice, breached the Reds' backline. Despite Liverpool controlling 56% of the ball and creating an Expected Goals (xG) value of 1.31, they were met with a wall of defensive organisation that restricted them to just four shots on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Andoni Iraola’s side attempted to sustain pressure through the wide areas, delivering 33 crosses, but the absence of a clinical edge was glaring. Arsenal’s ability to win 26 interceptions and record 17 clearances highlighted the tactical disparity in the final third. While the Reds pushed late with a flurry of substitutions, including the introduction of Dominik Szoboszlai, the lack of creative variety in central areas ultimately cost them a result against the league leaders.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 6/10

The Brazilian goalkeeper was largely a spectator for much of the afternoon, with Arsenal only registering three shots on target. He could do little to stop the winner from Havertz, which was a well-executed move that left him exposed. Alisson’s distribution helped Liverpool maintain a high line, but he was rarely called upon to produce his trademark match-saving stops.

Milos Kerkez - 5/10

It was a difficult afternoon for the left-back, who struggled to contain the rotational movements of Arsenal’s right-sided attackers. He was involved in several defensive errors as Liverpool’s backline creaked under transitions. He was replaced in the 81st minute after a performance that lacked the necessary composure in possession.

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Ronald Araujo - 6/10

The centre-back showed flashes of his physical dominance, engaging in several high-stakes duels, but he was part of a unit that was caught out for the opening goal. He provided 81 minutes of solid defensive work before being substituted as Iraola chased the game with more offensive personnel.

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Jérémy Jacquet - 5/10

A learning experience for the youngster in a high-profile fixture. While he showed bravery in the air, his positioning was occasionally exploited by the clever movement of Odegaard and Havertz. He remained on the pitch for the duration but found the intensity of Arsenal's press difficult to bypass.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

The captain attempted to lead by example, frequently stepping out of the defensive line to initiate attacks. However, the collective failure to track Rice’s run for the assist in the 16th minute tainted his display. He oversaw a defence that kept Arsenal to a low shot volume, but the one lapse proved fatal.

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Midfield

Trey Nyoni - 5/10

Thrown into the deep end, the teenager struggled to exert influence against the powerhouse pairing of Rice and Guimaraes. He showed neat touches but often found himself physically overrun in the central third. His afternoon ended prematurely in the 59th minute as the manager sought more experienced options.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

The 2022 World Cup winner was the primary orchestrator for the hosts, but he was forced into a high volume of defensive work, committing several fouls and eventually picking up a yellow card in the 80th minute. While he helped Liverpool dominate the ball, he lacked the killer pass to penetrate the low block.

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Florian Wirtz - 6/10

Operating in the creative hub, the German found pockets of space difficult to come by. He recorded a high volume of touches but was often crowded out by Arsenal's double pivot. He was part of the late tactical reshuffle, coming off in the 81st minute after failing to test David Raya.

Attack

Bradley Barcola - 5/10

The winger had a frustrating outing, often finding himself doubled up on by Timber and the covering midfielders. He struggled to beat his man and was cautioned just before the interval for a clumsy challenge.

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Cody Gakpo - 6/10

The Dutchman worked tirelessly on the flank and in central areas, attempting to link play, but his end product was lacking. He contributed to the 33 crosses Liverpool sent into the box, yet few found their intended target. He was withdrawn in the 67th minute for Ngumoha.

Alexander Isak - 5/10

A quiet afternoon for the striker who was starved of service. He was effectively neutralised by Gabriel and Calafiori, managing very few touches inside the opposition penalty area. Despite Liverpool's 18 shots, Isak was never given a clear sight of goal.

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Substitutes & Manager

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Came on in the 59th minute for Nyoni and added some much-needed energy to the midfield. His direct running caused a few problems, but he couldn't break the Gunners' resolve.

Rio Ngumoha - 5/10

Introduced in the 67th minute for Gakpo. The youngster showed plenty of intent but was often isolated against a veteran Arsenal defence.

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Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Late sub for Kerkez in the 81st minute.

Lewis Koumas - N/A

Late sub for Wirtz in the 81st minute.

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Víctor Munoz - N/A

Late sub for Araujo in the 81st minute.

Andoni Iraola - 5/10

The manager's tactical plan fell into Arteta's trap. While he successfully won the possession battle, his team lacked the verticality to hurt Arsenal. The decision to start Nyoni backfired in terms of physical parity, and the triple change in the 81st minute felt like a desperate throw of the dice.