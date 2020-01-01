‘Liverpool could take Mane’s mate Sarr to next level’ – Watford raid could work, says Mellor

The Reds have been linked with a move to bring in another Senegalese forward, with greater depth required in their attacking unit

winger Ismaila Sarr is the kind of player that Jurgen Klopp could take to “the next level” at , claims Neil Mellor, with the Reds advised to consider a swoop for a close friend of Sadio Mane.

The Premier League champions already have one international forward on their books.

Interest in landing another has been mooted ever since Sarr netted a stunning brace while inflicting Liverpool’s first top-flight defeat of 2019-20.

He has since suffered relegation into the Championship, with a move away from Vicarage Road expected to be made before the current transfer window slams shut.

Mellor believes those at Anfield could do a lot worse than look to the Hornets for inspiration, with the general consensus being that Klopp needs greater depth in his attacking ranks.

“When you look at players like Sarr, you think if he was to go and maybe work under a manager like Jurgen or someone, he could take him to the next level,” Mellor told Gentingbet.

“I think he has that ability and he showed that. He's had a good season at Watford even though they've been relegated and he cost them a lot of money.

“The thing is with Sarr, he's got a big future if the right sort of manager can be around him and guide him in these important times.

“He's good mates with Mane, and we all know about players helping deals get over the line with friends.

“Sarr wouldn't start but he's a player who could certainly offer help to the front three and say, well, I can freshen it up for this game so there isn't an overuse for the front three.

“I think he’s a really exciting player, a top talent who somebody like Jugren at Liverpool could get more out of in a few years.

“But I think he will be very much in demand this window and the price would have to be right, and that could be something that could put Liverpool off. He’s young and still got so much to learn, so I think Jurgen would help him.”

Liverpool are yet to show their hand when it comes to Sarr, but they have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Opinion is divided on whether the Reds need another body in the engine room, but Mellor believes a classy international would be a useful addition if a deal can be thrashed out.

He said of a long-running saga: “There’s no desperate need for Liverpool to bring in any players and I think Thiago has been linked for a while now - it seems to be going on a bit too long. You start to think it why is it not being done if it is going to be done?

“There's no doubt about it, he's a very talented player. I think he would certainly bring quality to Liverpool which they already have in midfield. It's just a case of if he suits the manager.

“I’d be surprised if he didn't want to come to the football club and I'd be interested to see if Liverpool do get that one over the line or not.”