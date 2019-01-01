Liverpool boss Klopp not looking for VAR ‘perfection’ but admits ‘right decisions’ are required

The German coach saw his side benefit from a contentious call against Manchester City and admits there are flaws in a new system to be ironed out

Jurgen Klopp admits “VAR can be improved”, but the boss accepts that “perfection” will never be achieved by a system which aided the cause of his side against .

The Reds saw technology work in their favour during a crucial Premier League encounter at Anfield.

After seeing Fabinho fire them in front against title rivals City, VAR checks on a supposed handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold inside his own penalty area ruled out any infringement.

Pep Guardiola and his side were left incensed by that ruling, and a few more by the match officials on the day, with the introduction of video assistance doing little to rid football of contentious calls.

Klopp concedes that there are still a number of flaws to iron out, with each passing round of fixtures bringing a fresh debate regarding the supposed value of VAR.

The man calling the shots at Anfield told reporters at a UEFA coaches’ conference in Nyon: "VAR can be improved, it can. It will never be 100 per cent accurate, everybody knows that. But there are a couple of things that are not right.

"With VAR, handball, offside, it is clear we have to keep on improving.

"There were good ideas from UEFA [about] how we can sort things from the referees, so everybody is in on it.

"There is still space for mistakes. These things are done by human beings and none of us is perfect. Nobody is asking for perfection, you just want to have the right decisions."

Initial calls for and support of VAR were based around the desire to eradicate mistakes.

Criticism of the system has, however, materialised on the back of a number of decisions that appear to break the “clear and obvious” model.

Klopp has had few causes for complaint in 2019-20, with Liverpool steering clear of controversy en route to opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

There are, however, other issues for the Reds to address, with scheduling being one of them.

It has already been revealed that the 2019 winners will be selecting from separate squads when taking in two games in the space of 24 hours during December.

Article continues below

Liverpool have a Carabao Cup quarter-final to take in the day before they are due to open their FIFA Club World Cup campaign at the semi-final stage in .

Klopp is eager to address the rather hectic nature of modern-day fixture lists, saying: "The discussions on that are really important and we have to start them."

For now, the Reds have entered another international break and will not be back in domestic action until heading to on November 23.