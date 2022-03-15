Liverpool boss Klopp predicts summer transfer exits at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted summer exits from what he has called his strongest-ever squad.

Those departures could include Divock Origi, who Klopp initially expected to leave this past January, as well as Takumi Minamino.

The Reds have stormed back into the Premier League title race but at the same time struggled to find enough playing time to go around to all of their players.

What has been said?

"It is incredibly hard for [Origi] and for me as well [for him not to play] because it is really tough these kind of things," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Taki Minamino [the same, as he] is in an incredible moment.

"It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together. For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.

"But the core of the group has to stay together. There is no doubt about that."

Who is in Liverpool's core?

While it's up for debate exactly who fits into that definition, one player obviously part of Liverpool's core is Mohamed Salah, who is in the middle of a prolonged contract extension dispute with the club.

Klopp has not expressed concern about the situation, saying it's up to Salah, but Salah's agent has posted cryptic messages on social media that suggest unease.

Other key players up for contract extensions soon include Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

